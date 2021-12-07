KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation removed over 46,000 pounds of litter from state roadways as part of their No Trash November initiative, more than twice the original goal of 20,000.

1,001 volunteers participated in 56 cleanups, collecting 2,180 bags of litter and 2,501 pounds of large items throughout November. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving special recognition to Keep Kingsport Beautiful for collecting 12,270 pounds of litter and the Appalachia Dam Watchers Adopt-A-Highway group for collecting 7,726 pounds.

“Our partners are passionate about keeping their communities clean,” said Denise Baker, transportation program supervisor, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT. “We knew that by coming together, we could make a big impact. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their own neighborhoods and by participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”



“Litter on our public roads is more than an eyesore. It’s an enormous burden to the state with impacts on public health and safety, the environment and the economy,” said Shawn Bible, manager, Highway Beautification Office, TDOT. “We are beyond thrilled to have more than doubled our goal and are grateful to our many partners and volunteers that held cleanups in their communities during No Trash November as we continue to strive for a litter-free Tennessee.”

No Trash November was a part of the state’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee program which aims to reduce litter. There are multiple ways to get involved, including the Adopt-a-Highway program, reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER) and joining a local cleanup.