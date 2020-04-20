Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — More than 43,000 millionaires in the United States won’t be getting coronavirus stimulus checks like the rest of Americans, but instead, they’ll be receiving other funds averaging about $1.6 million each, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The congressional committee analysis, released by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, revealed that roughly 43,000 individual tax filers who make at least $1 million a year will reap savings of $70.3 billion.

That amounts to about $1.6 million each, the committee found.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, most Americans will receive a $1,200 stimulus check in response to the pandemic. Many Americans started receiving those payments earlier this week.

The act allows pass-through businesses that are taxed under individual income versus corporate an unlimited amount of deductions against their non-business income, such as capital gains, according to The Washington Post. They can also use losses to avoid paying taxes in other years.

Hedge-fund investors and real estate business owners are “far and away” the ones who will benefit the most, tax expert Steve Rosenthal told the Post.

Sen. Doggett claimed that “someone wrongly seized on this health emergency to reward ultrarich beneficiaries.”

“For those earning $1 million annually, a tax break buried in the recent coronavirus relief legislation is so generous that its total cost is more than total new funding for all hospitals in America and more than the total provided to all state and local governments,” he said in a statement.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced legislation Tuesday that would provide a $2,000 monthly payment to qualifying Americans until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity

Thumbnail for the video titled "In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity"

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN"

COVID-19 curveball

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 curveball"

Community supporting healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community supporting healthcare workers"

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub"

President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter