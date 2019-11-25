Over 500,000 pounds of pork recalled

(ABC NEWS) – Approximately 515,000 pounds of “various raw, intact pork products” have been recalled over an inspection issue, officials said.

The pork products, made by Morris Meat Packing, were produced “without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a press release.

FSIS had received an anonymous tip that the meatpacking company was producing the products without an inspection, the agency said.

The recalled products, which can be found here, were produced on Saturdays from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019. The products under recall are marked with establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The list of products includes pork loins, neck bones, pork chops and other cuts and body parts.

The FSIS is concerned that the recalled food items may be in customers’ refrigerators or freezers and urges consumers to throw away any of the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of “adverse reactions” from these products, the FSIS stated.

According to its website, Morris Meat Packing was started 33 years ago in a slaughterhouse in Morris, Illinois, until it moved to Maywood, Illinois, and became a processing plant and a retail location. The website says that the company slaughters its own pigs daily.