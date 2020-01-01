Power restored to 6,000 in Maryville after New Year’s Day outage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Power has been restored to thousands in Maryville after an outage early New Year’s Day.

According to the City of Maryville Electric Department, over 6,000 customers lost power early Wednesday morning beginning as early as 5:15 a.m.

As of 7:00 a.m., five customers were still affected by the outage.

Alcoa Electric Department and Fort Loudon Electric customers were not affected.

No word on the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter