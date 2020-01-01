Power restored to 6,000 in Maryville after New Year’s Day outage

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Power has been restored to thousands in Maryville after an outage early New Year’s Day.

According to the City of Maryville Electric Department, over 6,000 customers lost power early Wednesday morning beginning as early as 5:15 a.m.

As of 7:00 a.m., five customers were still affected by the outage.

Alcoa Electric Department and Fort Loudon Electric customers were not affected.

OUTAGE: 6200 customers without power in Maryville. No word on why. #WATE pic.twitter.com/5oFsJGg0eF — Tearsa Smith (@TearsaSmith) January 1, 2020

No word on the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.