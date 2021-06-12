Over 8,000 people without power in Harriman due to storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harriman Utility Board is working to restore power following storms going through the area.

According to their post on Facebook, there are multiple trees and lines down. They plan to isolate the issue in the downtown area. Crews are heading toward the Oliver Springs and Mossy Grove areas to make repairs.

Harriman Utility Board’s outage map shows that over 8,000 people were without power as of 9:10 p.m. Saturday night.

Morgan County 911’s warned people that strong winds and heavy rain “have caused trees down all over the county, power outages are also occurring.” They are urging people to be cautious.