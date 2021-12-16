KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers in Knoxville and all around the country will be laying wreaths at the graves of our nation’s heroes. Saturday, December 17 is Wreaths Across America day.

Wreaths will be placed at the Knoxville National Cemetery, the old Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and the new Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Over 8,000 wreaths were shipped from Maine to Tennessee to be placed on graves.

Volunteers unloading wreaths that were shipped from Maine to Tennessee for Wreaths across America









At noon, a special ceremony will be held at all three locations. Then volunteers are invited to place wreaths on veterans’ graves – saying the name of each veteran out loud – in remembrance of their service.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer and organizers say volunteers should plan to arrive early. In addition due to limited space, parking will not be available on cemetery grounds.

Knoxville National Cemetery, 939 Tyson Street NW Parking will be available in the lot across from the main entrance at corner of Tyson St. & Bernard. On-street parking is also available.

“Old” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike Parking is in Lakeshore Park across Lyon’s View Pike from the cemetery. Follow signage. Shuttle service will be running to and from the cemetery starting at 10:00 am.



“New” Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway Parking is available at Aqua-Chem (east of cemetery entrance) and at Knox-Chapman Utility (west of cemetery entrance). Shuttle service from both locations will start at 10:45 am

