Over $800k raised during Second Harvest’s Double Your Donation event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A record broken at Second Harvest Food Bank Wednesday as more than $800,000 were raised during their annual “Double Your Donation Day.”

The final total for donations came to $807,784. It was the ninth year for Second Harvest’s Double Your Donation Day.

We hit the match plus some! Thank you SO much for your incredibly generous support for Double Your Donation Day 2019. If you gave on #GivingTuesday or #DoubleYourDonationDay, you helped make this possible. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EATTYLLqFU — SecondHarvest EastTN (@SecondHarvestET) December 12, 2019

Second Harvest serves 18 East Tennessee counties. For every $1 dollar donated, they’re able to buy 3 meals. Second Harvest saying no matter how big or small the donation, it leaves a lasting impact.

“We’re taking care of the seniors in our 18 county service area, the children in our 18 county service area,” Second Harvest’s Elaine Streno said. “We have two new feeding programs this year that the generosity of this community has helped fund. We run the gambit, we’re partners with KARM so we’re helping them feed the homeless.”

The fundraiser far surpassed Second Harvest’s goal to raise enough money to provide 1.5 million meals.