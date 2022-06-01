KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seventy percent of homesites in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been identified, according to the National Park Service. Now, researchers are working to identify the rest.

More than 2,400 former homesites can be found in the park. Records associated with the purchase of about 1,200 farms between 1920 and 1940 for the creation of the park are preserved in the Collections Preservation Center.

The history of those who habited the park dates to the 1790s, however, the pre-20th century homesites were not documented.

“In order to gather as much information as possible we are reaching out to the local community to see if we can get old photos and information which may help with the project,” volunteer Frank March said.

The park is asking for volunteers to help to identify the number of homesites.

March and Park Archeologist Allison Harvey leads the research efforts like documenting field locations with associated historic records. They also encourage the public to bring historic photos of old homesites, hand-drawn maps or other documents that will help the park identify these locations.

Volunteers will meet at the Blount County Library on Saturday, June 4. Those who participate will get to add copies to their historic records.

For more information, contact Michael Aday at 865-448-2247 or michael_aday@partner.nps.gov.