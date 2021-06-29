Overcoming Believers Church hosts ‘Building Bridges’ panel discussion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Faith leaders gathered at Overcoming Believers Church Tuesday for a conversation, with the goal of “building bridges” to unite the community.

The church held a panel discussion was moderated by radio host, Hallerin Hill, and featured prominent faith leaders like Dr. Bernice King — the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pastor and author, Dr. A.R. Bernard was also a panelist as well as author, Nona Jones.

There was also a musical performance from Grammy award winning gospel artist, CeCe Winans.

The panelists touched on difficult, but pressing topics impacting the country today, like race and politics. The goal was to help people find more of commonalities with their neighbors rather than focusing on differences.

“There’s a need for hope, there’s a need for conversation, there’s a need for healing, not just in Knoxville, but our nation,” A.R. Bernard said.

These leaders know that progression starts with dialogue. It’s their hope to build a bridge to get more people talking to each other.

“Bridges take you from one place to another. Our prayer is that what we experience tonight will build a bridge, not just in the community and in our churches but in our own individual homes to be able to take us from where we are in our country to where God wants us to be,” said OBC pastor, Daryl Arnold.

This service was held in lieu of their usual city-wide prayer meetings. The church plans to start those back up in the fall.