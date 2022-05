KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with Seymour Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Metro responded to a house fire at 12:44 a.m. on May 5.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Henry Haynes Road in South Knox County and damages resulted in one resident being displaced from their home. The cause of the fire has not been released.

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Photos from Seymour Volunteer Fire Department

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department thanked the volunteers for their work and Rural Metro Fire Department for their assistance. No other injuries were reported.