Overnight house fire kills 7 people in Mississippi, including a 1-year-old

UPDATE: Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge says the ages of the victims range from one to 33-years-old.

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – Clinton Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly house fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said his department received a call around 12:30 am for a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road.

The fire claimed the life of seven people, whose identities and ages are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

