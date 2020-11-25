Overnight shooting in Powell leaves one dead

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Powell overnight.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Camberley Drive just before 3 a.m for a report of a person shot.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

An investigation by the KCSO Major Crimes unit is underway. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.