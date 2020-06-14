Overton Square protest ends with truck driving through crowd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he drove his truck through a crowd of protesters in Midtown on Saturday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the protesters were gathered in Overton Square, blocking Madison Avenue near Cooper Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a truck driving through the crowd.

The protesters were gathering to voice concerns surrounding the racial discrimination allegations against Flight Ownership Group who just opened the new location of Porch and Parlor in Overton Square.

These are the same protesters who gathered outside of Flight, on Main Street, on Saturday afternoon.

Flight Ownership Group owns both Flight and Porch and Parlor as well as Southern Social and Coastal Fish Company.

Protester L.J. Abraham organized the demonstration and was on scene when the man driving the truck would not stop for the protesters.

Abraham says the man was driving on Madison and continued to drive through crowd, after they asked him to stop.

“He only stopped when the police directed him to reverse and drive back,” Abraham said. “So, he reversed and drove back and he came to a stop by Memphis Pizza Cafe.”

Abraham says a woman was in the truck with the man, encouraging him to stop.

According to Abraham, roughly 12 people were physically touched by the truck but the Memphis Police Department says no one was hurt.

Both the man and the woman in the truck were taken into police custody but it is not clear if they have been charged.