Overturned tanker leaking hazardous, flammable liquid; I-40 closed in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overturned tanker truck has closed Interstate 40 indefinitely in both directions Friday morning at near the Dickson-Cheatham County line.

The crash involving the tanker and another vehicle happened around 9:30 a.m. just west of the Kingston Springs exit at mile marker 188.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tanker is leaking “hazardous, flammable liquid.” Injuries were reported, and emergency crews are on the scene.

The driver of the tanker was pinned inside for more than an hour before being rescued. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. An update on his condition was not immediately known.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove confirmed to News 2 the tanker was hauling methacrylic acid, which is used in some nail primers to help acrylic nails adhere to the nail plate. The Nashville Fire Department also responded to the scene to help contain the spill.

People in a half-mile radius are beginning evacuated as a precaution. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 182. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 192.

Additional information was not immediately released.