KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are on the scene of an overturned car in downtown Knoxville. The incident took place around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle is on the 700 block of Henley Street near W Church Ave. The cause of the accident has not been reported. No other vehicles have been reported involved in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.