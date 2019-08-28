Owner: Dogs that attacked 19-year-old woman ‘were doing their jobs;’ woman’s condition unknown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Incident reports released by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office detail what witnesses and dog owners told law enforcement following a vicious dog attack Friday in South Knox County.

According to KCSO investigators, a 19-year-old woman had forgotten her purse at the Crescent Drive home Thursday night and returned Friday to retrieve it, when she was attacked by five dogs.

The five dogs – a male mastiff, a male Rottweiler/lab mix, a male Mastiff/lab mix, a male mastiff/lab mix and a female pit bull attacked the 19-year-old; tearing off her clothing, dragging her toward the nearby woods and tossing her into the air as she tried to get away and screamed for help, according to a witness.

The woman suffered multiple bite wounds to both her arms and all over her body. Her left arm was badly bitten and she lost a lot of blood, KCSO’s report states.

The witness called 911 and the woman was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KCSO deputies arrived Friday afternoon on-scene and briefly saw the victim as she was being taken to the ambulance. She was not conscious.

Upon arrival, KCSO deputies had to shoot and kill one of the male mastiff/lab mix dogs, who was being aggressive toward them – charging at and trying to attack them.

The home the victim had gone to to get her purse was adjacent to another home where the dogs all lived. The property owners were also the dog owners.

The dog owners told KCSO the dogs were contained to the yard by an invisible fence, but the wire was above the ground. Owners also told deputies “the dogs were doing their jobs” and they were owned by the family, collectively.

None of the dogs had current rabies vaccinations, one of the owners told KCSO.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, KCSO took the dogs to be held at Young-Williams Animal Center for evidence. Criminal charges have not been filed from the incident as the investigation continues.

The female victim’s condition is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.