Owner of Greene Co. horse found dead with gunshot wound offering $5,000 reward for information

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a horse that was found dead in the woods with a shoulder gunshot wound is offering a cash reward for information.

According to a post from the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department, the owner of the horse is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or group of people responsible.

The horse, known as “Blondie,” was found dead on November 3 in the Mosheim area.

Blondie was discovered in the woods after being reported as missing for more than a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 423-798-1800.

