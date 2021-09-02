Owner of Kingsport martial arts business charged with continuous sexual abuse of child

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The owner of a martial arts business is facing multiple sexual abuse charges, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to a release from SCSO, investigators were informed of possible sexual assault that had continued over a period of time. An investigation into Joseph Frank Grosso, 64 of Kingsport, began as a result.

A victim told investigators she had been a student at Grosso Martial Arts, which is both owned and operated by Grosso.

“The victim provided details of multiple incidents in which Joseph Frank Grosso had sexually abused her over a period of time while she was taking martial arts lessons,” the release states.

According to the victim, the sexual assaults occurred while others were at the business, but Grosso would allegedly have her “step away from others” during the lessons.

After presenting the case to a Sullivan County grand jury, a true bill was returned charging Grosso with the six counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Grosso was arrested Tuesday. As of Wednesday, he is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $200,000 bond, SCSO reports.