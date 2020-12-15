Pair accused of strangling man with seatbelt, dumping body in Emory River

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with murder after a body was pulled from the Little Emory River earlier this month.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, deputies responded to the Little Emory Boat Launch in Harriman for a report of a body floating in the water. Deputies identified the body as Aaron Reed Brown and observed in their report the man had a busted lip and nylon strap around his neck “tied in multiple knots.”

An investigative report says Brown was allegedly strangled by 21-year-old Casey Lee Ridenour with a seatbelt while Samuel Cook, 33, drove through the Sugar Grove and Clax Gap area of Roane County. Investigators say the two then drove to the boat launch on Webster Road and put the body into the lake in an attempt to conceal Brown’s body.

Investigators believe Brown was killed over a drug debt owed to Cook.

According to the affidavit, Ridenour admitted to being in the back seat of the vehicle, pulling the seat belt out and disposing of Brown’s body.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that evidence collected from the vehicle is consistent with the confession.

Ridenour and Cook are each charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Ridenour is also charged with simple possession after pills believed to be suboxone were discovered during his arrest. Ridenour is being held on a 511,000 bond. Cook is being held on a $500,000 bond.