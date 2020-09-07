Pair face multiple charges following August car chase on Callahan Drive, Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing multiple charges after crashing into three cars while attempting to escape a police vehicle pursuit before trying to evade on foot.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop just after noon on Aug. 27 on Callahan Drive. The car, a black Buick Mercury, began evading the stop going west on Callahan at speeds of 80 to 90 mph. The driver attempted to make a turn onto Clinton Highway northbound but jumped a curb busting the front tire.

Driver Joe Lynch, 30, continued to drive the car and hit three vehicles before getting out of the vehicle and running on foot.

Lynch did not comply with a command to stop and a stun gun was deployed to stop him. After the arrest it was determined that Lynch had three outstanding warrants in Knox County and was driving on a suspended license. The Buick Mercury was also stolen from Lexington County, South Carolina.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI, evading arrest, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, speeding and theft from the incident.

His passenger, 38-year-old Jennifer Haar, has been charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia after a loaded syringe was found under the passenger seat.

