Pair of Knoxville Police employees test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two city police department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Knoxville Police Department spokesman confirmed the positive tests Thursday afternoon. The employees were immediately quarantined upon showing signs of possible exposure and are in isolation.

“All precautions have been taken and no other KPD employees have tested COVID-positive,” the spokesperson said. “The KPD is following all CDC and Knox County Health Department guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.”

The two are the first KPD employees to test positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

No other information was given on the two employees.

