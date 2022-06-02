KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people, who were arrested last year following the death of a pet monkey inside a car at Soaky Mountain Waterpark, have pled guilty to animal cruelty charges Thursday.

Nova and David Brettell of Warsaw, Indiana reportedly left their two marmoset monkeys inside a car in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain Waterpark on June 23, 2021, leading to one of the monkeys, Kee Kee, dying and the other becoming extremely dehydrated. Police believe the monkeys were stuck in the car for over an hour.

Nova and David were sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the Sevier County Jail, which was suspended to time served. Each is also required to pay a $500 fine.

Nova is also required to attend an animal treatment program and is prohibited from owning a companion animal for 10 years.

The interior heat of the vehicle is believed to be the cause of both the death and distress of the monkeys. The outside air temperature was about 87 degrees at the time. According to ASPCA.org, vehicle interior temperature in the summer can rise from 85 degrees to 120 degrees within 30 minutes.

The second monkey was sent to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown to recover. In July 2021, it was doing great according to the hospital.