Palm tree helps Florida toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window of a Miami apartment.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG that a palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the child’s fall early Monday.
She landed in some bushes. She was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene. The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.
No additional details were immediately available.
