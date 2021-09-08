Pal’s straws have changed recently. Here’s why

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians have grown accustomed to the iconic yellow and red straws of Pal’s Sudden Service.

However, if you have recently visited a Pal’s location, you may have noticed the straws have changed.

Pal’s announced Monday that COVID-19 has disrupted its straw manufacturer’s ability to make the signature red and yellow straws.

As a result, the regional fast-food chain is having to purchase straws from other manufacturers. That means customers may receive clear, red, black, blue, or white straws instead.

A red straw came with this large chocolate milkshake from a Pal’s location in Kingsport. (Photo: WJHL)

Pal’s said the red and yellow straws will return eventually.