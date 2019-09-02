Pal’s Sudden Service named TN’s ‘Best Fast Food’ by Food & Wine Magazine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – I’ll take an order of Frenchie Fries and first place!

A Tri-Cities staple has been crowned the top of its industry in the state of Tennessee by Food & Wine Magazine.

Pal’s Sudden Service was named Tennessee’s best fast food restaurant in the magazine’s “Best Fast Food in Every State” list.

The magazine raved about the chain’s design of the buildings and the breakfast items.

Food & Wine also called the fries “some of the most delicious fries in the fast food-dom.”

Virginia’s winner was Five Guys, Fazoli’s won in Kentucky and Cook Out was named North Carolina’s best.

To see the full list, click here.