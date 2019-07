(WISH) — Pampers is working to make parenting just a little bit easier with its latest invention.

The company is calling it a Lumi “smart diaper.”

It will track when your child pees and identify patterns.

The new product supposedly works with an activity sensor on the front of the baby’s diaper that sends information to its mobile app.

The sensor is also expected to track the child’s sleeping patterns.

There is no word yet on how much the new product will cost.