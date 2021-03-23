Panama City Beach man charged with Kentucky killing teen

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 37-year-old Panama City Beach man shot two teenagers on vacation killing one and injuring the other, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the sandy beach near the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

Police said Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, is charged with an open count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The two victims were stepbrothers from Louisville, Kentucky between the ages of 12 and 16. They were on a family vacation, officers said. Officers added that Cox was also originally from Louisville. They described that fact as a coincidence.

Investigators said the survivor gave them a description of the shooter that matched Cox and that they located and arrested him Tuesday. They added that Cox made incriminating statements while he was in police custody.

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

“The Police Department would like to emphasize this incident, while occurring during the Spring Break vacation season, is in no way Spring Break related,” officers wrote in a news release.