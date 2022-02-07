KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents of Knox County Schools students who sued to reinstitute a face mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year want third-party monitors to ensure the rules are being followed, claiming in a new court filing that the county used deceptive practices to make enforcement of the court-ordered requirement appear more widespread.

A federal judge issued the injunction in September 2021 telling Knox County Schools to enforce a mask mandate after the parent plaintiffs filed a lawsuit alleging Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order and Knox County Schools’ lack of mask mandate violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In a new motion filed in federal court Friday, the parent plaintiffs said the school district’s enforcement of the mask requirement had been, “purposefully staged to deceive the Plaintiffs with a false and defensive impression of mask compliance” back in late January when an employee of the county law director’s office was sent to school locations and take photos of signage and staff.

The parent plaintiffs accuse Knox County Schools principals of advising their staffs of what the motion calls “contrived photo-ops.” A series of emails exchanged among KCS staff as well as letters are referenced in the filing among the new motion exhibits. Photos of non-mask wearing students, parents, staff and bus drivers as well as an unmasked KCS board member and principal at school events are also provided in the filing as evidence that the court-ordered rule is not being properly enforced. The photos are sealed to protect students’ privacy.

A series of PDF files from the new motion exhibits are listed below:

The new motion argues for a need for an independent monitor or compliance plan for enforcing mask-wearing at campuses within Knox County Schools, stating “Plaintiffs had truly hoped that a joint relationship of enforcement would be possible. However, that has proved impossible because there is a marked difference between cooperative enforcement versus creating a staged impression for defense of litigation.”

The new motion requests an appointment of a neutral monitor that would have authority to make unannounced visits to any Knox County school and extracurricular activities and make regular reports to the parties and to the court about compliance and non-compliance with the mask injunction.

They also propose a compliance plan submitted by KCS that identifies monitors assigned to each school that also would include random visits, a compliance procedure for parents and students as well as offer necessary training for proper masking and mask-wearing plus a disciplinary plan. Plaintiffs would then ask for a period to provide comments with additions or alternatives from locals and allow the court to then issue “an appropriate compliance order.”

Another alternative proposed that “plaintiffs would also be agreeable to” in the new filing is that of establishing a three-person “compliance committee,” with members chosen by the parent plaintiffs and Knox County.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer’s temporary ruling also blocked Gov. Bill Lee from enforcing Executive Order No. 84 which allows parents to opt their child out of school mask mandates.