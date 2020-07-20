Parents line up for free backpacks at Forward Church Knoxville’s ‘Backpack to School Bash’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Hundreds of families lined up in their cars at South Doyle High School Sunday to pick up free backpacks filled with school supplies.

That’s where the fourth annual ‘Backpack to School Bash’ took place, hosted by the Forward Church of Knoxville.

Jessica Florea, the pastor’s wife, said they were ready to give away 1,200 backpacks to local families in need.

“We love to partner with families each year, but there’s no better year than this year as families are really in need because of COVID-19,” Florea said.

She said the event this year had to be different from previous years because of the pandemic.

They usually have more than 1,200 families walk through their church for the event, but in order to follow guidelines it was changed to a drive-thru event.

“Typically we have it at our church location and we have bounce houses and food and it’s just a really fun day. But this year, due to COVID, we had to change things up. And South Doyle High School was really generous in letting us use their facility so we could have a drive-thru event. And we have masks and gloves on our volunteers just to keep everyone safe,” Florea said.

However, the day was still fun. The group played music and made sure to waive and smile at each family as they picked up their supplies.

Families were also very grateful the church continued with the event this year.

“Jobs are very scarce, supplies have been very limited, and you cannot go to Walmart in a normal fashion like you used to, or any place else to buy your supplies,” Melissa Smalley, a grandparent, said.

Her grandson Skyler was also very excited to see what was inside the backpack.

“Notepads and a bag of pencils, pens, highlighters,” Skyler said with excitement.

Some families had multiple students who needed school supplies, and because of their younger children, supply shopping wasn’t going to be possible this year.

“I have a kindergartner going into school and I have, that’s my daughter Crista, and my son John going into senior year,” Cristina Casar said.

She said her youngest was afraid of seeing so many people wearing masks.

Florea said the event was a little more difficult to put on this year. She believed that because of COVID-19, not as many donations came in and the church had to gather new volunteers.

“Typically we have mission teams come in. We have a team that comes in from Mississippi every year, and unfortunately they couldn’t come this year, but we’ve had our friends and family step up and their volunteering at this event,” Florea said.

Florea said they didn’t have difficulties purchasing the supplies though.

The goal was to give away 1,200 backpacks, and although they didn’t actually keep count, they knew the event turned out great because they passed out nearly all of their supplies.