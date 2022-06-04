KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a car accident on Buffat Mill Road that killed their 15-month-old girl last year, the parents of Haizley are remembering who she was now that a sentence has been given to 26-year-old Daryl Rollins, who was responsible for the crash.

Amanda White, Haizley’s mother, said her daughter was everything to her and her family.

“Haizley, to me, was someone that you could hug, and she’d make you forget about all the hard times or the hard day that you had,” she said.

The accident sent both Haizley and her father, Lennox Roper to the hospital last May. Haizley later died from her injuries. It’s a loss that White said has been hard to accept.

“When she smiled it was just like, she lit up the room,” she said. “She was a strong baby and I was so happy that she was mine.”

Now after a year of heartbreak, White said she and Haizley’s father feel there’s been some justice after Rollins was sentenced to 6 years in prison on Friday. He was convicted for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment after he fled the scene of the crash last year.

“I can say that I may be able to sleep a little better now,” White said.

However, Haizley’s parents still believe more could have been done.

“To me, they might say justice is served but being the father that I was, I’m really overprotective of my daughter so, it’s like a slap, I don’t care, it’s not enough time to me,” Roper said.

“No time is enough time for what has happened to Haizley. She was everything, she really was,” White said. “And definitely a daddy’s girl,” Roper added.

The accident happened on May 19, 2021. Haizley died nine days later on May 28.