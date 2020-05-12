Park: Crowds stayed manageable during reopening of Smokies

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Crews had to rescue one hiker and dealt with congestion in a few popular places when the Great Smoky Mountains reopened over the weekend, but crowds stayed manageable, a park spokeswoman said Monday.

“The Smokies was a busy place this weekend, but conditions never became overwhelming for staff or visitor congestion,” spokeswoman Dana Soehn said after officials evaluated the weekend’s events.

Major roadways, most trails and some restroom facilities became accessible for the first time Saturday when the attraction became one of the country’s first national parks to reopen after closing in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Popular areas including Cades Cove and Newfound Gap were open along with more than 50 trails. Some spots were crowded, including Rainbow Falls Trail, where the parking lot overflowed and people parked roadside. But overall, Soehn said visitor use was dispersed across open areas in the park.

She said the park would continue to push its #SmokiesSafe messages online and on social media to help people plan a safe visit. She said that includes adhering to social distancing guidelines of staying at least 6 feet apart.

The nation’s most visited park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border said it documented people from 26 states and Washington D.C.

“Our employees were able to safely complete their duties throughout the weekend and did not report any significant challenges,” Soehn said.

After 14 days, park officials will evaluate whether to move forward with the next phase of reopening, which would include visitor centers and campgrounds.

The reopening was announced after making sure the park was aligned with federal, state and local authorities and had enough personal protective gear for employees, Soehn has said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter