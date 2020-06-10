Park rangers seek to identify suspects in Cumberland Gap vehicle break-ins

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – Park Rangers at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park are asking for the public’s help to identify people suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins.

Park rangers are hoping the public can help identify two suspects suspected in at least six vehicles at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The pair has successfully cashed stolen checks at local banks.

They were seen in a late model Jeep Compass with a Tennessee license plate numbered 3G64K0, though investigators say the car tags are changing frequently.

We’re told the vehicle break-ins have happened in the park and also surrounding communities. If you can help rangers, you are asked to call 606-246-1080.

The park reminds visitors to make sure your valuables are out of sight when you leave your vehicle at a trail head.