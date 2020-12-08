Parole denied for woman who facilitated Christian-Newsom murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the people convicted in the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom was unanimously denied parole on Tuesday.

Vanessa Coleman, one of five people convicted in the murdering 21-year-old Christian and 23-year-old Newsom in 2007, was denied parole by the Tennessee State Parole Board on Tuesday. She is currently serving a 35-year sentence for facilitation of the murders.

Six years ago she was granted a parole hearing but was denied. She will not be eligible to seek parole until 2030 after all seven parole commissioners denied her request.

Parents of the victims also spoke at the virtual hearing . Both fathers, Hugh Newsom and Gary Christian said Coleman is just as guilty in the murders as everyone else.

Lemaricus Davidson, the alleged ringleader of the carjacking, kidnapping, rapes and murders, was sentenced to death. His brother, Letalvis Cobbins is, is serving life without parole.

Cobbins’ friend, George Thomas, is serving two consecutive life terms. Cobbins girlfriend, Vanessa Coleman, deemed a facilitator, was eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of her 35 year sentence.