E. Gov. John Sevier Highway reopens after closure due to house fire

UPDATE: E. Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville has reopened after a house fire forced the road to close at Ruggles Drive early Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A house fire on East Governor John Sevier Highway closed part of the road as crews responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on East Governor John Sevier Highway around 5:40 a.m. Monday. The road is closed at Ruggles Drive and is estimated to be closed until 10:10 a.m. Traffic in both directions is being diverted.
Crews gained control of the fire around 7 a.m. Monday, according to a release.
Residents were able to safely exit the home. No injuries have been reported.
Crews arrived to find the attic above the garage on fire with flames beginning to spread to the attic above the rest of the home.
- Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic
- Deputy who saved choking baby becomes her godfather 1 year later
- Experts hail swift moves in wake of Atlanta police shooting
- Sonic Drive-In customer shatters door after chicken tender dispute
- Tennessee tattoo artist covering up racist tattoos for free