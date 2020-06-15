E. Gov. John Sevier Highway reopens after closure due to house fire

UPDATE: E. Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville has reopened after a house fire forced the road to close at Ruggles Drive early Monday morning.

All lanes back open — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 15, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A house fire on East Governor John Sevier Highway closed part of the road as crews responded to the scene early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on East Governor John Sevier Highway around 5:40 a.m. Monday. The road is closed at Ruggles Drive and is estimated to be closed until 10:10 a.m. Traffic in both directions is being diverted.

Crews gained control of the fire around 7 a.m. Monday, according to a release.

Residents were able to safely exit the home. No injuries have been reported.

SR 168 is closed near Ruggles Drive in Knox County due to a house fire in that area. pic.twitter.com/DzPTOKgjMU — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 15, 2020

Crews arrived to find the attic above the garage on fire with flames beginning to spread to the attic above the rest of the home.