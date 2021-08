MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drivers in Maryville are being rerouted after a portion of road in collapsed on Wednesday.

Ellejoy Road just past the split at Jeffries Hollow Road is closed while the Blount County Highway Department repairs a road collapse in that area.

Ellejoy Road will be closed until further notice.

Check the Facebook pages of the Blount County Sheriff’s or Blount County, TN 911 for updates on when it could reopen.