Rural Metro fire crews extinguish Halls house fire

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Halls community early Wednesday.

Crews reported to a home along Fort Sumter Road just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is at the scene of a house fire in the Halls community. They quickly extinguished the fire and determined that no one was home and the adjacent unit was under renovation.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Rural Metro spokesperson said the house had no property markings and reminds homeowners to visibly mark driveways so all emergency agencies can help as soon as possible.