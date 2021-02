SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County roadway is closed as crews are battling a house fire in Seymour .

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Boyds Creek Highway Friday morning with numerous fire departments are on the scene.

Sevier Co. – Structure fire has Boyd’s Creek Hwy CLOSED between Chapman Hwy. and Radar Dr. approx reopening 10AM pic.twitter.com/UOtO0Inq6W — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) February 5, 2021

SVFD said Boyd’s Creek Highway is closed between Chapman Highway and Radar Drive. The department estimated it will reopen around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.