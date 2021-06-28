Part of SR-70 in Hawkins County to close for rockslide clean-up

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin a two-week project on Monday to clean-up a rockslide on State Route 70 in Hawkins County.

Part of State Route 70 in Hawkins County will be closed, starting Monday, while road crews remove an outcropping of rock that is impacting the roadway in the area of Cave Spring Road.

Detour information is as follows:

This route will get motorists to Kyle’s Ford from 11W and from Kyle’s Ford to Rogersville

Traveling Westbound on US11W, turn right onto S.R. TN-31 N for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 N/S.R. TN-66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue to S.R. TN-33 N for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.

Traveling Eastbound on US11W, turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-31 North/S.R. TN-66 North for 0.1 miles. Continue onto S.R. TN-33 North for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-33 North/S.R. TN-70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto S.R. TN-33 North.

From S.R. TN-33 South turn right onto S.R. TN-70 North. From S.R. TN-70 North turn left onto S.R. TN-33 South. Travel S.R. TN-33 South for approximately 12.4 miles. Continue straight onto S.R. TN-31 South/TN-66 South for 0.1 miles. Turn right onto S.R. TN-31 South for approximately 17 miles. Turn Left onto US-11W North for approximately 16 miles.



We’re told officials decided to wait until summer to start working on the repairs because they wanted to lessen the impact to school traffic in the area. Work is expected to wrap up by July 15.