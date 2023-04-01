KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An intersection in the Knoxville area of Lonsdale was shut down Saturday as crews responded to the scene of a partially collapsed building. No injuries were reported since the building was vacant.

The Knoxville Fire Department stated in a tweet at 5:43 p.m. that Tennessee Avenue at Johnston Street is closed due to a partial building collapse.

“Please avoid the area,” KFD said.

KFD assistant chief and spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said that no one was in the building as it is a vacant structure.

“The city is working to get the debris cleared out from the roadway,” he said.

