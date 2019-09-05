Partnership with RAM delivering water purifiers to the Bahamas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical partnering with Air Mobile Ministries to deliver 20 water purifying machines to the Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorrian.

The partnership, started between RAM’s founder Stan Brock and Air Mobile Ministries President and CEO, Joe Hurston, began over a decade ago. Brock learned about the Air Mobile Rescuer, a water purifying machine and since, made it a partnership between the two nonprofits.

“It’s a game changer. You go into a disaster and you start pumping clean water from the dirty water — instead of flying in tons of millions of pounds of water bottles,” said Hurston.

Hurston is preparing a joint mission with RAM resources, setup after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, to deliver 20 Air Mobile Rescuers to the Bahamas.

Each machine serves 1,000 people per day and fits in an overhead compartment.

“Each unit that weighs the same as three and a half gallons of water, will give 1,000 people clean water a day for years,” said Hurston.

The machines run on electricity found within homes, or on 12 volts and can be powered by a motorcycle.

“Healthcare, when you think about it, includes water,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO.

Eastman said delivering these machines is part of Brock’s original goal: helping people when they need it most.

The RAM-Air Mobile Ministries group plans to set out Thursday morning at 6 a.m. They will first stop to pickup the remaining 15 machines, then make a stop in Haiti to setup for a previously planned RAM clinic, and finally, make their way to the Bahamas.

Hurston says because of the relationship between both nonprofits, they have been cleared without issue to land in multiple areas of the Bahamas to deliver the machines.