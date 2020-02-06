Breaking News
Passengers injured after tree falls on tour bus on Wears Valley Road

Photo Credit: NEWS10

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency personnel are responding after a tree fell on a tour bus in Blount County on Thursday.

Blount County Chief Deputy Jarrod Millsaps said several people were taken to local hospitals after a tree fell on a tour bus around noon on Wears Valley Road in Blount County.

Wears Valley Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

