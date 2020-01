Pat Summitt Foundation, MEDIC teaming up for blood donation drive, fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center and The Pat Summitt Foundation are teaming up to help their two causes.

The “Give for Pat” blood drive expands on coach Summitt’s legacy as an advocate for blood donation and Alzheimer’s disease research and care.

In honor of the legendary Lady Vols basketball coach, MEDIC will make a $10 donation to The Pat Summitt Foundation for every donor who donates blood from Feb. 3-7.

MEDIC has set a goal of 1,500 donors. Each donor will receive a $10 e-card to Walmart, Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, Petro’s coupon and a special edition, short-sleeved T-shirt.

MEDIC is asking donors to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media when posting pictures of their donation or encouraging others to give. For more information, visit www.medicblood.org.

Donors can give at any of the following locations:

Monday, Feb. 3

Mac’s Pharmacy – Oak Ridge – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s – Greeneville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Jefferson City – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blount Memorial Hospital – Maryville – noon to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

West Greene High School – Mosheim – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lowe’s – Harriman – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – West AJ Highway – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Middlesboro – noon to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8am – 6:30pm

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Roane State Community College – Crossville – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wallace Memorial Baptist Church – Knoxville – noon to 7 p.m.

Midway IGA – Corryton – 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens – Fountain City – 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Niles Ferry Baptist Church – Greenback – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6:

Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center – Knoxville – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Dandridge – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart – Morristown – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Sevierville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Maryville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7:

Pellissippi State Community College – Knoxville – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart – Newport – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sloan’s – Vonore – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Papa John’s Pizza – Seymour – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens – New Tazewell – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m

Donors can also make an appointment at one of the four donor centers by calling 865-521-2658.