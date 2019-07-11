Patience the farm goat crippled by shooting

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A resilient little farm goat named Patience is getting a lot of care and attention at The Friendly Farm after she was mistakenly shot by a neighbor.

Patience had gotten through a fence last week, wandering onto the neighbor’s property and accidentally was shot. On Thursday, she was recovering and being taken again to the vet for a check-up.

Jodie Moore of The Friendly Farm said Patience is a trooper, still getting herself around despite her heavy limp and still eats and tends to her kids.

“I’m going to keep trying, see if there is anything we can do for her because she’s content. If she was in agony or in pain or stressed it would be different but she’s not. She is content and she is trying so we’ll try too,” Moore told WATE 6 On Your Side.

Patience is just over a year old and already has two kids that just turned 4 weeks old.

Her owner says they’re hoping Patience will make a quick recovery from her injury. A GoFundMe has been set up for her animal medical procedures, which could include a prosthetic leg.

Patience and one of her kids at The Friendly Farm (Photo: WATE)