Patient able to walk out of hospital hours after fourth joint surgery of year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For decades a hip or knee surgery meant days spent in the hospital, but for former Knox County Commissioner John Griess, a recipient of two hip and two knee replacement surgeries this year, leaving the hospital was as easy as walking out the door.

Griess, 70, had his second total knee replacement surgery this morning at Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic, his fourth major joint replacement surgery since January.

“Well it’s great,” Griess said. “I mean my dad, when he had a hip replaced, he was out for two to three days afterward. Now after knee (surgeries), which I think are probably more complicated, walking out of here at 1 o’clock, 1:30 in the afternoon is spectacular.”

Orthopedic Surgeon Matthew Nadaud said the change in hospital stay times comes down to preparation and care.

“It’s really the way we take care of the patients,” Nadaud said. “The surgery has changed a little bit over the course of the last two decades, but what has really changed is the way we manage the patient and the patient’s expectations.

“We make sure the patient is educated and a patient like John, of course, has participated fully. He’s very motivated. He’s done all of his exercises and he’s a very active individual.”