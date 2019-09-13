Paula Deen holding Pigeon Forge book signing Friday

Celebrity chef and author Paula Deen is making a stop at her restaurant in Pigeon Forge Friday for a book signing.

She will stop by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen on the island at Pigeon Forge at 11 a.m. The signing is apart of her Paula Deen’s Southern Baking Book Tour.

Those wanting to meet Deen will need to come early. Starting at 8 a.m., the first 250 people to visit the Paula Deen retail store and make a purchase will receive wristbands for the book signing event. It’s one wristband per person.