Paula Deen holding Pigeon Forge book signing Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Celebrity chef and author Paula Deen is making a stop at her restaurant in Pigeon Forge Friday for a book signing.

She will stop by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen on the island at Pigeon Forge at 11 a.m. The signing is apart of her Paula Deen’s Southern Baking Book Tour.

Those wanting to meet Deen will need to come early. Starting at 8 a.m., the first 250 people to visit the Paula Deen retail store and make a purchase will receive wristbands for the book signing event. It’s one wristband per person.

Hey, y'all! Don't forget—I'll be in the great state of Tennessee this weekend with two signings for my brand-new…

Posted by Paula Deen on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter