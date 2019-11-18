Paula Deen to appear at the Island in Pigeon Forge tree lighting ceremony

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Island in Pigeon Forge is getting ready for the holiday season this weekend as they host their annual tree lighting ceremony.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Special guests Paula Deen and country recording duo “The Young Fables” will be there to help ring in the holidays.

This year’s event will feature food, attractions and free concerts.

The festivities with conclude with an appearance from Paula Deen and the Deen family as the 40-foot walk-through Christmas tree is lit up.

All event festivities and parking are free for guests.