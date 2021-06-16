Pavel Chekov actor to join Star Trek costars at Knoxville Fanboy Expo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walter Koenig, the actor who played Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, will join his co-stars William Shatner and George Takei at the Knoxville Faboy Expo this fall.

The Fanboy Expo, a pop culture convention held in several states annually, will take over the Knoxville Convention Center October 29-31. The event, headlined by the trio of Star Trek icons, will also feature meet-and-greets with Back to the Future stars Donald Fullilove and Harry Waters Jr.

Other celebrity appearances slated for the Knoxville convention include a Cobra Kai & Karate Kid cast reunion featuring William Zabka and Martin Kove, actors Robert Patrick and Ed Begley Jr. The voices behind some iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Thumper will also be at the convention. Visit fanboyexpo.com/knoxville for the complete list of celebrity appearances.

The event will also feature some of the most famous artists and writers from the world of comics, including R.L. Stine Goosebumps illustrator Tim Jacobus.

VIP packages start at $149. One-day general admission tickets start at $30.