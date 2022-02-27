KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more continues to be revealed about the attacks against Ukraine, those in our area are spreading the words, ‘stop the war.’ That’s the message many East Tennesseans are hoping to get across as a worldwide movement is being pushed in support of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade. Those in Knoxville decided to hold a peace vigil to continue spreading this message.



“We thought Knoxville would also want to stand up and join with the protests that are happening around the world. Give people a chance to say no to the war,” the organizer of the event, Ralph Hutchison said.



With dozens of locals in attendance, many are only hoping that a sign of peace is a lot closer than it may seem.



“Because I’m Polish, I think it’s important to show our brothers and sisters from Ukraine that we support them,” participant, Kasia Golec said.



She is from Poland and said she knows people in Ukraine, making it harder for her to grasp onto what is now a tragic reality.

“We disagree with the war with Russia and our hearts are with them,” Golec said.



“I am deeply touched by what is happening in Ukraine,” another participant, Mauri Zioconti said. He is from Italy and he said what is happening in Ukraine is something he considers unbelievable.



“Being a European living in Europe after the war, my generation never had to live through a war of this intensity,” he said.



With the main message that East Tennesseans and those across the world are aiming to get across, they are all hoping that more will join in taking a stand.



“It’s important for people to stand up and to raise their voices when they see something wrong rather than sit back and say there’s nothing I can do about it,” Hutchison said.

There will be another peace vigil at 1:30 p.m. on Kingston Pike at Morrell Road next Sunday.