MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Navy announced that Tennessee Seaman First Class William Brooks, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried Saturday, July 16, in Maryland.

Brooks was born on July 19, 1922, in Cumberland Gap, Tenn. Brooks enlisted in Louisville, Ky. in 1940, and was stationed on USS Oklahoma and Great Lakes, Ill. He died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Brooks’ funeral will be held at Singleton Funeral Home, in Glen Burnie, Md.

He will be flown into BWI Airport Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. and escorted to Singleton Funeral Home, where there will be a Dignified Transfer Ceremony.

On July 16 at 11 a.m., he will be buried next to his brother in Glen Haven Memorial Park on Ritchie Hwy with full military honors. The family invites the public to participate in the ceremony and organizations with color guards can bring their flags to the funeral home.

Brooks’ awards and decorations:

Purple Heart Medal

Combat Action Ribbon

Good Conduct Medal

American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp)

Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star)

American Campaign Medal

World War II Victory Medal

For more information on the ceremony, contact Gene H. Hughes at eugene.h.hughes.civ@us.navy.mil.