EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the correct gender of the victim. Knoxville Police reported the victim was male, however it is a female.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle along Kingston Pike Thursday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
A KPD spokesperson said Friday that on Thursday, July 28 around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene on Kingston Pike at Mohican Street where a woman had been hit by a car. The driver remained at the scene. Multiple witnesses told officers the woman who was hit had been crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.
The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening at the time. Officers were later notified by UT Medical Center staff that the woman had died just after 10 p.m.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by KPD’s Crash Reconstruction investigators.